Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Solomon works at Nyc Arrhythmia Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island New York Hospital
    185 Montague St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 625-4975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 06, 2019
    He is a wonderful Doctor and extremely skilled
    Yolanda Fernandez-McCall in New York, NY — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285721639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Med Coll Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Pratt Iinstitute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Nyc Arrhythmia Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

