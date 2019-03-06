Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
-
1
Long Island New York Hospital185 Montague St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-4975
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful Doctor and extremely skilled
About Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285721639
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll Affil Hosps
- Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Pratt Iinstitute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
