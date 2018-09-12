See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Ronald Snyder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Snyder works at Pediatric Orthopaedic Specialties in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren A Hammerschlag MD LLC
    22 Madison Ave Ste 102, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-4100
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Specialists of S Florida P A
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 101, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-0401
  3. 3
    Citymd Urgent Care
    499 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-2615

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bone Scan
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dr. Ronald Snyder, Jim Bauman from Edge orthotics and I, (Dr. Eva Mohanty, DPT) a Physical Therapist from Jeevam Therapy, have collaborated together to provide the best conservative management of scoliosis. Together in Rosenheim, Germany we learnt the value of the collaborative team approach for providing non-surgical care for scoliosis. Our goal is to provide the best care for our children. This is ONLY one comprehensive scoliosis care center in NJ. Please email or call us!
    About Dr. Ronald Snyder, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962405340
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

