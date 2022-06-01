See All Podiatrists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Ronald Small, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ronald Small, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They completed their residency with St. John Hospital - Michigan

Dr. Small works at Comprehensive Foot Care Associates, PC in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Foot Care Associates, PC
    1244 Fort Washington Ave Ste M, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe




Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 01, 2022
Dr. Small is an excellent and competent podiatrist who delivers compassionate care with an excellent understanding of patient needs and concerns.
Che — Jun 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Ronald Small, DPM
About Dr. Ronald Small, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry

Languages Spoken
  • English

NPI Number
  • 1174500722

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. John Hospital - Michigan
Residency

