Dr. Ronald Sirois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Sirois, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Ronald C Sirois MD PA4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a nice experience in the office which already could have been stressful. DR. Sirois explained everything clearly to me and put my mind at ease when I left. Glad to have him on my side.
About Dr. Ronald Sirois, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326072562
Education & Certifications
- Shands/Gainesville Hosps
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirois accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirois has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirois.
