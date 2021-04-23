Dr. Ronald Shockley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shockley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Shockley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Shockley, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Baystate Medical Center - Springfield
Dr. Shockley works at
Locations
Infectious Disease Partners of Nevada3483 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 213-6135
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He is caring and gives you hope. His staff is also wonderful.
About Dr. Ronald Shockley, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center - Springfield
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shockley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shockley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shockley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shockley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shockley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shockley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shockley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.