See All Registered Nurses in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Ronald Shin, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Shin, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Shin, DO is a Registered Nurse in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Shin works at Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk
    1005 N Point Blvd Ste 722, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7758
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Pikesville
    6615 Reisterstown Rd Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7759
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shin?

    Jan 15, 2021
    very good
    Robin B. — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Shin, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Shin, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shin to family and friends

    Dr. Shin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Shin, DO.

    About Dr. Ronald Shin, DO

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275933079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Shin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin works at Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Shin, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.