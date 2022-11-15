See All Dermatologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California

Dr. Shiell works at West Dermatology Redlands in Redlands, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA, Fresno, CA, Palm Springs, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Dermatology Redlands
    1457 Ford St Ste 105, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 748-5900
  2. 2
    West Dermatology San Clemente
    1300 Avenida Vista Hermosa Ste 150, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 393-0175
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    West Dermatology Fresno
    6700 N 1st St Ste 131, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 500-4706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    West Dermatology Palm Springs
    340 S Farrell Dr Ste A205, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 904-3105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    West Dermatology Riverside
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 170, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 547-0667
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Squamous cell carcinoma on my ear, Dr. Shiell and his staff were very attentive and thorough, while maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. I felt very informed and confident that I had gone to the right doctor. Dr. Shiell sutured my wound, as would have also been my preference. All in all, my experience with this doctor was way better than with most! I highly recommend Dr. Shiell and West Dermatology.
    Donn Schaeffer — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285687384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

