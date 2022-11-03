Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shashy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Shashy works at
Locations
The Center for Better Hearing LLC1140 Lexington Rd Ste 102, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 867-7806
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with my visit with Dr. Shashy.! He was courteous, pleasant, and asked question about my 85 years worth of ear and hearing problems.! He was very attentive to my answers and asked follow up questions, then performed the procedures I was there for.! All in all, my first visit with him was a memorable medical experience, and my first visit will definitely not be my last visit.!
About Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1215987144
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shashy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shashy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shashy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shashy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shashy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Shashy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shashy.
