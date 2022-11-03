See All Otolaryngologists in Georgetown, KY
Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Shashy works at ENT Specialists, PLLC. in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Better Hearing LLC
    1140 Lexington Rd Ste 102, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 867-7806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center
  • Georgetown Community Hospital
  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 03, 2022
    I was very impressed with my visit with Dr. Shashy.! He was courteous, pleasant, and asked question about my 85 years worth of ear and hearing problems.! He was very attentive to my answers and asked follow up questions, then performed the procedures I was there for.! All in all, my first visit with him was a memorable medical experience, and my first visit will definitely not be my last visit.!
    Dean A. Dunham — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1215987144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Shashy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shashy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shashy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shashy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shashy works at ENT Specialists, PLLC. in Georgetown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Shashy’s profile.

    Dr. Shashy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shashy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Shashy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shashy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shashy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shashy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

