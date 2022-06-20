Overview

Dr. Ronald Segura, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Segura works at Segura Neuroscience & Pain Center - Covington, La in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.