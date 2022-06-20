Dr. Ronald Segura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Segura, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Segura, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Segura Neuroscience & Pain Center7039 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-6751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Segura, his nurses and his office staff are all very compassionate and actually listen to your concerns. Been a patient for almost 5 years and have had to deal with chronic pain for years but with their help I am able to live a much better life and almost live like a normal healthy person. Would highly recommend Dr Segura
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Lsu School Of Med New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Segura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segura has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segura speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Segura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.