See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD

Hematology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Scheff works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scheff?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Scheff has been treating my Stage IV lung cancer since January of this year. He has an excellent “bedside manner” and I’m confident that he’s a gifted healer. Outstanding in every way.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scheff to family and friends

    Dr. Scheff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scheff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558333161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheff works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scheff’s profile.

    Dr. Scheff has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.