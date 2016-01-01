Dr. Savin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Savin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Savin, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Savin works at
Locations
Savin Dermatology Center134 Park St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 865-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savin?
About Dr. Ronald Savin, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Savin has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Savin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.