Overview

Dr. Ronald Saff, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Wisc Affil Hosps



Dr. Saff works at Allergy&Asthma Diagnostic Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.