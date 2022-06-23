See All Ophthalmologists in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Sachs works at Retina Associates of Northwest NJ, P.A. in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Hackettstown, NJ and Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Retina Associates of Northwest Nj P.A.
    8 Saddle Rd Ste 201, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 539-3600
    New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center
    57 US Highway 46 Ste 105, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 539-3600
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    New Perspectives Health Care LLC
    13A Main St Ste 7, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 539-3600

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Jun 23, 2022
    I have trusted my eyes to Dr. Sachs for more than ten years now, with no regrets. He is helpful, friendly, and has a great reputation among the doctors who recommended him, and a very loyal group of patients. His staff is wonderful, friendly, comforting, and caring. Dr. Sachs is the man to see and trust.
    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1336254416
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

