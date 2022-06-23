Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Associates of Northwest Nj P.A.8 Saddle Rd Ste 201, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 539-3600
New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center57 US Highway 46 Ste 105, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (973) 539-3600Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
New Perspectives Health Care LLC13A Main St Ste 7, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 539-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have trusted my eyes to Dr. Sachs for more than ten years now, with no regrets. He is helpful, friendly, and has a great reputation among the doctors who recommended him, and a very loyal group of patients. His staff is wonderful, friendly, comforting, and caring. Dr. Sachs is the man to see and trust.
About Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachs speaks Romanian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
