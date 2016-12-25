Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Brian Dowling M.d. LLC58 E HOLLISTER ST, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 721-1737
Great psychiatrist, none one better! Safe hands warm heart! Best ever.
About Dr. Ronald Sachs, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215945233
- University Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
