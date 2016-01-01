Dr. Ronald Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
-
1
American Telepsychiatry Inc.4650 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Directions (414) 376-5577
-
2
Forward Dental3410 80th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (414) 301-6384
-
3
Horizon Healthcare Inc2819 W Highland Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Directions (414) 301-6384
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1598834574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
