Dr. Ronald Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Rubin works at American Telepsychiatry Inc. in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

