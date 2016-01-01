Overview

Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Mannie Joel MD Inc in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.