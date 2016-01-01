Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mannie Joel MD Inc.15035 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 276-2800
-
2
Jacques Hirschler MD13847 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 352-5470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
About Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1467568105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.