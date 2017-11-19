Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Locations
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Pioneer Specialty Hospital50 N Perry St, Pontiac, MI 48342 Directions (248) 338-5608MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 370, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Rubenstein did my vas and I was very satisfied with both him and his team. I was nervous about getting this procedure done but right from the start he alleviated any concerns that I had. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a great Urologist.
About Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1124046610
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Circumcision and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
