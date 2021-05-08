Overview

Dr. Ronald Royce, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Royce works at Saint Francis Medical Ctr NICU in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.