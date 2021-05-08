Dr. Ronald Royce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Royce, DO
Dr. Ronald Royce, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-3256
Centura Orthopedics Audubon3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-3332
Front Range Orthopedics4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 473-3332
Centura Health - Penrose St. Francis Health2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3332
Broadmoor Office1263 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 210A, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 776-7846
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
I started seeing Dr Royce for my knee a year ago. He has explained everything to me without rushing & answered all questions thoroughly. He has given me painless injections that tremendously ease my pain. Great manner & conversation. Would 100% recommend Dr Royce.
About Dr. Ronald Royce, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831169374
- Brigham And Womans Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Fort Lewis College
- Orthopedic Surgery
