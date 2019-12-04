Dr. Ronald Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Roth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centereach, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Centereach Office2539 Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 580-1740
Smithtown Primary Medical Care, P.C.2580 Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 580-1740
Smithtown Primary Medical Care100 Maple Ave, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-7671Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Have dealt with Dr Roth for over 30 years.Has most of time always Told me what’s wrong & how to get it checked out if he could not Handle it.would recommend him, Staff & nurses do a great job.
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891870234
- Southside Hospital Family Practice Residency
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Hofstra
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.