Overview

Dr. Ronald Roth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centereach, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Smithtown Primary Medical Care in Centereach, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.