Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Rosso works at Peninsula Plastic Surgery in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.