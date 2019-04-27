See All Plastic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Overview

Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Rosso works at Peninsula Plastic Surgery in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Plastic Surgery
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 306, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 326-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Birthmark
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Birthmark
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Great doc
    — Apr 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215023411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic Surgery - Wayne State University / The Detroit Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery - Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine - BS Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosso works at Peninsula Plastic Surgery in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosso’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

