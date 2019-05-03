Dr. Rossen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Rossen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Rossen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Rossen works at
Locations
Heart Associates Of Northern CA2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rossen is Very thorough and competent !
About Dr. Ronald Rossen, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1477531614
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- University of Michigan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rossen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossen has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rossen speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossen.
