Overview

Dr. Ronald Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.