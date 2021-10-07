Dr. Ronald Rook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Rook, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Rook, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Orthopedics11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 201, Warren, MI 48093 (586) 582-0760Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Auburn Hills3100 Cross Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 (586) 582-0760Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rook diagnosed, treated and followed up in a timely manner. This was my second surgery by Dr Rook and would definitely have him treat me again.
About Dr. Ronald Rook, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134111032
- Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Bi-County Community Hospital
- Bi-County
- University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences Des Moines, Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rook has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Rook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rook.
