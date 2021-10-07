Overview

Dr. Ronald Rook, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Rook works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.