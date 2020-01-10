Overview

Dr. Ronald Robinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Robinson works at David Vivas Physician PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.