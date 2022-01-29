Dr. Ronald Riefkohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riefkohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Riefkohl, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Riefkohl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 110 E Carver St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 471-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had two procedures with Dr Reifkohl. One was to correct an issue created by a plastic surgeon Dr Gregg. Recently had a second procedure with him. He is an incredible doctor and would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ronald Riefkohl, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
