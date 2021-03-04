Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM
Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with Kensington Hospital
Ronald M. Renzi, DMP2002 Woodland Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Very thorough. Ordered X-Rays Outlined a treatment plan and his office staff set up my next appointment.
- Podiatry
- English, German and Italian
- 1316947625
- Kensington Hospital
Dr. Renzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renzi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renzi speaks German and Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzi.
