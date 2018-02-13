See All Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Cardiology
Dr. Ronald Reiter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Reiter works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Burien, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien
16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Feb 13, 2018
I had had one heart attack before I met Dr. Reiter and was having another episode and on Christmas Day Dr. Reiter literally saved my life! He is very knowledgeable and really truly cares about his patients and I felt that!!! I have already recommended him to a friend who will benefit from his knowledge!! He also did my angiogram, and then another one with the stents ( we had to wait to see how I did taking aspirin)
Sally in Port Orchard, WA — Feb 13, 2018
  Cardiology
  English
  Male
  1336306539
  UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
  Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
  St. Joseph Medical Center

Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

