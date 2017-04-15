Overview

Dr. Ronald Rapoport, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapoport works at Southcoast Health Infectious Disease in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.