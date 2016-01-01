See All Dermatologists in Frederick, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD

Dermatology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is a dermatologist in Frederick, MD. He currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Dermatology Center - Frederick
    7101 Guilford Dr Ste 105, Frederick, MD 21704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 314-1424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1588647085
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NCI/NIH
Fellowship
Internship
  • University Toronto
Internship
Medical Education
  • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • McGill University
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prussick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prussick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prussick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prussick has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prussick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prussick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prussick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prussick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prussick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.