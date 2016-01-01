Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prussick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is a dermatologist in Frederick, MD. He currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Washington Dermatology Center - Frederick7101 Guilford Dr Ste 105, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (855) 314-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NCI/NIH
- University Toronto
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
Admitting Hospitals
- Suburban Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prussick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prussick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prussick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prussick has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prussick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prussick speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prussick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prussick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prussick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prussick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.