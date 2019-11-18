Overview

Dr. Ronald Preston, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Do Porto and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Preston works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.