See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Portadin works at Vineland Gynecology Associates in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rori Dajao, MD
Dr. Rori Dajao, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Ankita Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Ankita Kulkarni, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD
Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD
6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Medical Centre
    1318 S Main Rd Ste 3A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 462-6350
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Women's Medical Center
    3980 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 625-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Portadin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Portadin to family and friends

    Dr. Portadin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Portadin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790770543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Vincents Hospital, New York, Ny
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Vincents Hospital, New York,Ny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portadin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portadin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portadin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Portadin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portadin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.