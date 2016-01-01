Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Portadin works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Medical Centre1318 S Main Rd Ste 3A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 462-6350Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Women's Medical Center3980 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Directions (609) 625-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portadin?
About Dr. Ronald Portadin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1790770543
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincents Hospital, New York, Ny
- St. Vincents Hospital, New York,Ny
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- New York U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portadin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portadin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portadin works at
Dr. Portadin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portadin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Portadin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portadin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.