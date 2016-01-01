Dr. Ronald Pigeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pigeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Pigeon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Pigeon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pigeon works at
Locations
Sturdy Cardiology Associates2 Hayward St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 431-3600
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Pigeon, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pigeon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pigeon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pigeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pigeon works at
Dr. Pigeon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pigeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pigeon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pigeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pigeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pigeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.