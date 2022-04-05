Dr. Pierskalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Alliance Health Macomb50505 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 726-5566
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Never hurries you. Very thorough exams and follow ups. Very punctual. He’s the best doctor on all counts
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700878618
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Pierskalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierskalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierskalla works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierskalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierskalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierskalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierskalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.