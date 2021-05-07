Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Perry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1314 S King St Ste 1151, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 946-4541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Dr Perry is a very caring person. I’m very happy, feeling lucky and blessed at the same time when his office accepted me. He treated the problems I was having trouble with and felt immediately results right after my visit with him. He is very knowledgeable and an expert in what he is doing. I am very thankful for his treatment and all the assistance of staff members at his office. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Ronald Perry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1952391195
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.