Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Los Alamitos Office4281 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 252-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Centers for Family Medicine3460 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 252-1135
- 3 19191 S Vermont Ave Ste 530, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 214-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pepitone is the best doctor in the world. He became my doctor 36 years ago when I was suffering from a serious condition. Dr Pepitone really cares about his patients. He takes time to explain everything to you. He makes sure you get the best of care. In the 36 years he has been my doctor he went from his office being in La County to Orange County. He is such a good doctor I followed him to Orange County. Doctor Pepitone you are a 1 in a million doctor, you are the best.
About Dr. Ronald Pepitone Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063489128
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepitone Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepitone Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepitone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepitone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepitone Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepitone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepitone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.