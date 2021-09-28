See All Ophthalmologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Pelton works at Ronald W Pelton MD in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald W Pelton MD
    2770 N Union Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 329-0040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD

    Specialties
    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144209404
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelton works at Ronald W Pelton MD in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pelton’s profile.

    Dr. Pelton has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

