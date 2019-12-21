See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.

Dr. Pellegrini works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Medicine, Hospital Medicine
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8820
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841265006
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellegrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellegrini works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pellegrini’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellegrini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellegrini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellegrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellegrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

