Dr. Pancner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Pancner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Pancner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bluffton, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Downtown Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pancner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Center Inc Bluffton Office1115 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 824-1071
-
2
Pancner Psychiatric Associates PC2805 FAIRFIELD AVE, Fort Wayne, IN 46807 Directions (260) 456-4880
-
3
Park Center Inc1909 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
-
4
Parkview Health System Inc.2710 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 471-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pancner?
I love Dr Pancner, but I absolutely can not stand park center! I wish I could just leave Park Center and go to his regular place but apparently that's not allowed! Guess I'll have to find a new doctor now because I can't keep going to Park Center and dealing with everyone else there! Park Center is supposed to help people and addicts not create addicts and make people crazy!
About Dr. Ronald Pancner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1316980576
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pancner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pancner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pancner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pancner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pancner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.