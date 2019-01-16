Dr. Ronald Nagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Nagel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Nagel, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Lapeer Pediatrics8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 620, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-5004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring, knowledgeable and dedicated physician. Wonderful bedside manner with kids of all ages and their parents too!
About Dr. Ronald Nagel, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881775310
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagel speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.
