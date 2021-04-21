Dr. Moskovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Moskovich, MD
Dr. Ronald Moskovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6622
Jenny Frances LLC305 2nd Ave Ste 19, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 453-3712
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am an OR RN with the misfortune of having a “complex spine” and facing the difficult decision to have a spinal fusion. After seeing many spine specialists, Dr Moskovich was suggested to me by an orthopedic surgeon friend who trained under him. Dr Moskovich is everything I was looking for in a surgeon and helped me feel confident in my decision to proceed with a L5-S1 anterior posterior spinal fusion. I am now 4+ months post op and could not be more pleased with my care as well as my surgical outcome! My lower back pain is almost gone, and I am sleeping better than I have in years. I am very grateful to BOTH Dr Moskovich and his absolutely wonderful practice manager, Sandra, for the compassionate care they both gave me through my entire surgical experience!!!
About Dr. Ronald Moskovich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528064565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.