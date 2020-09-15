Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Morton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Ronald A. Morton M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-4445
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?
Dr Morton was my & my husbands PCP for 10+ yrs until ending if 2019. I was sad to have to leave his practice. He was very receptive to any/all ailments or illnesses that I seemed to be feeling/having. He was proactive and would recommend us to specialist for our concerns. He is a very thorough, compassionate and explained any new findings. Is always willing to answer your questions. His office staff is friendly and accommodating. I miss them terribly. Thank you Dr Morton, Merly and Melba. ????????????
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265496202
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
