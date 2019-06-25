See All General Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
General Surgery
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Ronald Moore Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 723, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 (954) 797-4220
    Moorehouse School of Medicine
    Moorehouse School of Medicine
720 Westview Dr Sw, Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 616-1415
    Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore
    Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore
5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 (954) 797-4220

  • Broward Health Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 25, 2019
    The Doctor and entire staff are always very friendly and professional.
    Daniel in Ft Lauderdale — Jun 25, 2019
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Ronald Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

