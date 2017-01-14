Overview

Dr. Ronald Monack, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Monack works at Mountain View Family Health Ctr in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.