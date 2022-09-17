See All Ophthalmologists in Freehold, NJ
Ophthalmology
36 years of experience
Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Minzter works at RON MINZTER, MD in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ronald Minzter MD PC
    495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 2, Freehold, NJ 07728 (732) 577-5558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Sep 17, 2022
    We visited Dr. Ron because my sons vision was suddenly having issues. Once we got in the office from Receptionist to Dr. Ron it was a pleasant experience. It was really great with my son who is 12 at the time. He noticed something severely wrong with his left eye which led him to make some calls and get an MRI scheduled for son. Seven days later a tumor that was pressing his optic nerve was removed at Hackensack Meridian Hospital. Dr. Ron spend the time with my son and we never felt rushed. Even though it was a Friday afternoon he made sure to call the pediatrician and coordinate an MRI. They save my sons life. Another couple weeks with this tumor not being found my son may not be here today. Thank you for all you do and the countless children you have worked with and will continue too.
    Justin (Austin the warrior) — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD

    Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1861587420
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
