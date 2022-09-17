Overview

Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Minzter works at RON MINZTER, MD in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.