Dr. Ronald Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Miller, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiology, PC30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Saved my life. Excellent communicator. I consider him a great doctor, also a friend. Seven years ago he was referred to me by three friends who used his skills, they are still with us. Now there are four close friends still together. Thank you.
About Dr. Ronald Miller, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164405536
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.