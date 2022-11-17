Overview

Dr. Ronald Miller, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Consultants in Cardiology, PC in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.