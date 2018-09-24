Dr. Ronald Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Michael, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care8721 Winchester Rd Ste 2000, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 367-9001
- 2 3725 Champion Hills Dr Ste 2400, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 367-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael treated my mother for years and when I needed to see a gastroenterologist I knew immediately who I would see. Dr. Michael is very thorough and kind, explains things well and I trust him to diagnose and treat any conditions I have. He sees then whole patient and not just gi related complaints. I recommend him highly. The GI center is top-notch as well, staffed with an anesthesiologist and CRNA, clean and kind and caring employees.
About Dr. Ronald Michael, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710915061
Education & Certifications
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
