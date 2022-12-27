Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGavic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. McGavic works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Psychiatry Louisville801 Barret Ave Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 792-0275Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGavic?
I really appreciate how down to earth Dr. McGavic is. He takes time to talk with you AND he listens to you!! He asks the right questions so that he can provide the most beneficial treatment. He is so easy to talk to, very patient and compassionate. If you ever feel you need to change something in with your treatment plan, or just ask questions, he is always there to talk about it with you and adjust your treatment as needed. He is the first psychiatrist that I have trusted in a very long time. I have been with him for several years and have switched offices when he made his move. If he moves in the future, I will definitely follow!
About Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1649683640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGavic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGavic works at
Dr. McGavic has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGavic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGavic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGavic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.