Dr. Ronald McGaugh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGaugh works at Cedar Park Physician Associates - Avery Ranch in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.