Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U

They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2004 Hayes St Ste 645, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ronald E Mcfarland MD
    2021 Church St # 606, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Feb 25, 2022
    My visit went very well
    — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1710932785
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • USPHS Hosp
    • Johnson C. Smith University
    • Ophthalmology
