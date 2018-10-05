See All Ophthalmologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Ronald Martin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc.
    10300 N Illinois St Ste 2020, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1976
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
  3. 3
    4233 Gateway Blvd Fl 3, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1976

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2018
    Wow! I have never had such a lengthy, personal visit with a physician. Dr. Martin sat down with my wife and I for over an hour and explained all of the issues with Graves disease, drew pictures to help explain the disease and the effect that it can have on the orbits. He went over all treatment options and made a treatment plan. (My endocrinologist handed me a pamphlet and wouldn't answer half of my questions.) I was so thankful to have been referred to Dr. Martin
    Scott in Bloomington, IN — Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Ronald Martin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790783561
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

